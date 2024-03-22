Wet weather dampens February shop sales

Shop sales saw zero growth in February as wet weather and cost-of-living pressures kept people at home.

While clothing sales increased, this was offset by falling food and fuel sales, according to official figures.

February's flat sales came after a lacklustre December followed by a strong bounce bank in January.

Although food price rises eased in February, people remained under pressure as a result of housing costs and fuel prices.

Economists had predicted that sales volumes would fall slightly in February.

However, clothing sales increased and as did sales in department stores because shoppers splashed out on the new season's collections.

This boost helped to offset a drop in food sales as shoppers stayed away due to poor weather.