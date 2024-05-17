Wet start to weekend, sunshine returns Sunday

Low pressure north of the Great Lakes and a southern system moving across the Gulf states will combine to bring periods of rain and a few scattered storms. Temperatures will be limited to the low 70s this afternoon.

The rain will become less frequent tonight and Saturday morning, as a trailing cold front passes to the east, although a lingering shower is possible in the afternoon.

Spotty rain or drizzle may be around for the start of the Komen Columbus Race for the Cure Saturday morning. Some clearing is likely, with temperatures in the mid- to upper 70s.

The weather should gradually become drier on Sunday, as low pressure moves off to the east. Temperatures will rebound into the low 80s. Nice weather will continue on Monday and much of Tuesday, before a storm approaches from the west and triggers more showers and storms midweek.

Forecast

Friday: Showers. High 73

Tonight: Showers continue. Low 63

Saturday: Showers early, some breaks. High 77

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 82 (62)

Monday: Sunny. High 83 (60)

Tuesday: Partly sunny, warm, late shower. High 85 (63)

Wednesday: Showers, storms. High 81 (67)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 77 (59)

