Wet and muggy Saturday

Keep your raincoat handy today.

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather team says we can expect scattered showers into the afternoon.

Thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening, likely near the I-95 corridor of northeast Florida and southeast Georgia.

But with the ran comes warmth.

Temperatures will rise into the 70′s today and tomorrow, and cool overnight into the 60′s.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and give you updates throughout the day.

