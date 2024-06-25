After a wet May, June turns to drought across the Shenandoah Valley

After May dropped two inches more rain than average on to Staunton — the 13th wettest May in the last 130 years — June has dried things out fast.

All of Staunton and Waynesboro, and about three-fourths of Augusta County, are now in moderate drought, according to Drought.gov, the U.S. Drought Monitor website. The drought status began on June 11.

The city noted in a press release Tuesday that the water level of the Staunton Reservoir is dropping. Groundwater levels have dropped from low to very low.

The city's advice: "Until the water levels return to normal, the City of Staunton asks all community members to voluntarily reduce their water use."

Image from Drought.gov shows that most of the area of Augusta County, including all of Staunton and Waynesboro, is in "moderate drought" status, on June 25, 2024.

Water levels are low, monitors 'out of service' in Staunton

Water levels are indeed low all over. In Staunton, the Church St. monitor shows .17 feet depth as of 11 a.m. Monday, June 24.

As for Staunton's other five river measurement locations, all the monitors are out of service, according to the city's website.

The Mill St. location was last measured 4 months ago; the two Middlebrook Road locations and Gypsy Hill's monitor last measured water 2 months ago; and the Pump St. monitor last's measurement was 5 months ago, according to the website.

Peter Kesecker, Environmental Programs Administrator for Staunton, responded to News Leader query about the water monitors Monday afternoon. He said that the sensors had been sent to the manufacturer for "firmware updates."

"We hope to have them back online within a week," he wrote.

This map from the city of Staunton shows most of the city's water level monitors have been out for months.

Start conserving water now, city urges

The city has already started conserving water, suspending fire hydrant testing and the flushing of water mains.

And they want citizens to do the same, saying "it is always a good idea to conserve water, not just when conditions impact the water supply."

Here's the city's list for how residents can contribute to water conservation:

Check toilets for leaks. A leaking toilet can waste over 100 gallons each day. Take shorter showers. Just 90 seconds less each day can save hundreds of gallons a month. Don’t use the toilet as a wastebasket. Don’t waste an entire flush to dispose a tissue. Turn off the water while brushing teeth or shaving. Only run dishwashers and washing machines when they are full. Water lawns only when needed. If grass springs back after stepping on it, it doesn’t need water. Only water lawns early in the morning or in the cool of the evening. Morning is better as it helps prevent the growth of fungus. Don’t use a hose to clean driveways, walkways, and steps. Use a broom or blower instead. Rinse fruits and vegetables in a bowl of clean water instead of under a running faucet.

DEQ Drought Warning Advisory Declaration

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: June drought follows one of the wettest Mays on record in Augusta County