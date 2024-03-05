When will the wet, dreary weather subside in Bucks County?

The wet and altogether dreary pre-spring weather pattern will stick over Bucks County at least through the weekend.

The Natioanl Weather Service in Mount Holly issued a hazardous weather outlook for Lower Bucks County on Tuesday morning, which will be in effect thorugh Sunday.

"The heaviest rain for Tuesday has moved out, but there will be scattered light showers and mist throughout the the rest of Tuesday, clearing out a little Tuesday night, but there will be some fog in the overnight hours," said Eric Hoeflich, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. "There will be another round of rain on Wednesday, which could be on the heavier side, and we could see some scattered urban flooding.

"We are expecting about an inch of rain for Bucks County with this system."

Persistent rain this week shouldn't cause river flooding in Bucks County

Hoeflich said the recent rain shouldn't greatly impact the river or creek water levels, but the weather service is monitoring.

"We are keeping an eye on the water levels," Hoeflich said, "but it doesn't look like there will be any flooding on the rivers."

As of Tuesday morning, the water level of the Delware River at Trenton stood at 11.75 feet, and is expcted to rise to 14.4 feet on Thursday. The flood stage for the Delaware River at Trenton is 20 feet.

The water level of the Neshaminy Creek at Langhorne stood at 2.23 feet Tuesday morning, and is expected to rise to 7.3 feet on Thursday, before receding to 1.7 feet on Friday. The flood stage for the Neshaminy Creek at Langhorne is 9 feet.

The National Weather Service also posted an update on X, the social media platform formerally known as Twitter:

Three different rounds of widespread rain are expected this week: round 1 through late today, round 2 Wed into Wed night (light rain lingering Thu), and round 3 Saturday into Sunday. For the latest information visit https://t.co/LgidMZaLEV#PAWX #MDWX #NJWX #DEWX pic.twitter.com/NYyhlK4OgY — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) March 5, 2024

Rain, mild temperatures for Bucks County before spring

The National Weather Service's forecast calls for a warmup with temperatures in the mid-50s on Wednesday, even with the daylong rain.

Thursday is more of the same, with rain expected throughout the day and with highs around 57.

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly issued an update on Tuesday, March 5, alerting residents of the wet weather ahead.

Hoeflich said the nicest day will probably be Friday, when it will be partly sunny with a high around 58 degrees.

Rain is expected to return on Saturday, with temperatures in the high 50s.

Warmer temperatures have Bucks County thinking of the coming spring.

When does spring start?

In the Northern Hemisphere, the first day of spring will be on March 19, 2024. This is also the start of the vernal equinox.

The vernal equinox is when we see a change from winter to spring, and the autumnal equinox is when summer changes to fall in the Northern Hemisphere. The equinoxes have opposite dates in the Northern and Southern Hemispheres – the March vernal equinox in the Northern Hemisphere is the autumnal equinox in the Southern, and vice versa.

When does Daylight Saving Time start?

Daylight saving time, commonly – but incorrectly – referred to as “daylight savings time,” will occur on Sunday, March 10, this year. Clocks will spring forward one hour to 3 a.m. once the short hand strikes 2 a.m., according to TimeandDate.com.

This change will be in effect until Sunday, Nov. 3, at 2 a.m., when clocks are scheduled to fall back to 1 a.m. and daylight saving time ends.

The idea behind daylight saving time is that it allows us to use natural daylight better, according to Almanac.com.

Moving clocks forward one hour in the spring provides more daylight in the evenings during the warmer months. Moving clocks back one hour in the fall provides more daylight during the winter mornings.

Over 70 countries use daylight saving time.

