'Wet Dreams' pool party at Potomac mansion under investigation, reports say

POTOMAC, Md. - A house party reportedly advertised online for profit was deemed to be in violation of Montgomery County permitting rules, county officials confirmed to FOX 5.

First reported by Moco360, the party at a home on Stapleford Hall Road in Potomac was held on May 25.

Neighbors said it was advertised as a "Wet Dreams"-themed party, promoted online on sites such as Eventbrite and Instagram.

A screenshot from @freshgeek_events promoting a mansion pool party.

Mindy Farber and her husband John Camp live across the street.

"If you went out the side door. It was beyond decibel acceptance level. It was … Our house wasn’t shaking, but you could feel almost the sidewalks, it was almost an earthquake effect and there were fireworks going off for an hour. If they fell on a house, it could have been a major fire," Farber said.

There were people screaming during the course of the music, where are the whores? It was very provocative. As the music was getting louder and louder, they would hang a major number of fireworks. It was meant to set people off."

Multiple neighbors told FOX 5, the owner of the home told them there would be a party on May 25. It wouldn’t be the only one. In order to offset "inordinate" personal legal costs, the homeowner said she planned to host both large-scale events and family gatherings.

According to a text shared with FOX 5, the owner told neighbors she anticipated the May 25 event could have upwards of 300 people with shuttle bus service and off-duty police officers to handle guests.

"I will be present to oversee the activities and make sure they don’t get out of hand," part of the text read. "I wanted to let everyone know and will keep you all posted on the larger activities. There should be about one of these a month through October."

Another neighbor who spoke with FOX 5 said he didn’t mind people hosting events on their property, but there’s a line.

"I think everyone has the right to throw a party on their own property. It’s muddy when you’re renting that place out, or you’re selling that property for other people to use that aren’t necessarily accountable to what happens to the neighborhood," he said.

The following statement was sent to FOX 5 just before 6 p.m. Monday:

"The Department of Permitting Services (DPS) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) each issued a Notice of Violation to the owners of 10724 Stapleford Hall Drive in Potomac on May 29, 2024. The Notice of Violation from DPS was for the illegal use of their residential property for a public event or commercial use and the HHS violation was issued for unlicensed short-erm residential rental and permitting a public amusement enterprise on the property without a license. The Department of Permitting Services ultimately holds property owners responsible for such violations regardless of who organizes or promotes the events taking place at the residence."

The Instagram page promoting the event posted on Monday, June 3 about a pool party at a "secret location" in Brandywine, Maryland on June 22. It's unclear if this is the same event and location as the "Wet Dreams" party.

FOX 5 reached out to the homeowner but have not heard back as of this writing.