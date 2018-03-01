Westworld bringing back some huge characters in s2

From Digital Spy

Warning: The following article contains major spoilers for the second season of Westworld.

It's been more than a year since Westworld had viewers on the edge of their seats with a robotic revolt that left the lives of several cast members in jeopardy.

Park technician Stubbs was last seen being hijacked by a tribe of Native American android hosts as he searched the park for the missing Hughes (Luke Hemsworth and Shannon Woodward). Their fate, and the several other characters, has now been revealed.

Producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy have let slip that both Hughes and Stubbs are both still alive, although they're not enjoying being at the mercy of robots running rampant throughout the park.

"They're finally getting to experience Westworld as guests and not in the managerial halls, but I'm not sure they're enjoying their experience," Joy told Entertainment Weekly.

Meanwhile, Westworld's storyline writer Lee Sizemore (Simon Quarterman) will first be seen as a hostage for the rebellious Maeve (Thandie Newton), while cunning Delos executive Charlotte Hale's (Tessa Thompson) life is at stake after her failed attempt to wrest control of the park from its founder Robert Ford (Sir Anthony Hopkins).

"[Charlotte] is back and causes trouble," Joy said. "She went from this controlled person playing this chess game with Ford. He takes out her king and queen in one fell swoop. Now she's left at the mercy of the hosts like everyone else."

Speaking of Robert Ford, he will be seen again in the second season, although it will be a completely new actor playing a younger version of the character.

Other characters confirmed to return are Dolores's malfunctioning robot father Peter Abernathy (Louis Herthum) and brothel worker Clementine Pennyfeather (Angela Sarafyan).

It was previously revealed that both Jimmi Simpson and Ed Harris will return as the young and old versions of the Man in Black, whose story will be more fully explored this season.

"I was playing it as if we're just now scratching the surface," Simpson said this week. "Once I was clear what was happening, it wasn't to try to get to Ed [Harris], by the end of the season. It was to try to get to a believable seedling of what becomes Ed.

"In my mind's eye, to help me as an actor and to get through what I needed to do, there was a certain romantic next few chapters, in which a very, very confused William tries to battle the anger that he's feeling towards having his heart broken."

Westworld will return to HBO in the US on April 22 and will be simulcast on Sky Atlantic/Now TV in the UK. Watch a trailer below:

