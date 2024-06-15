Westwood school bullying reports are way down. Here's why

There’s been a steady decrease in harassment, intimidation and bullying cases in the Westwood Regional School District, which officials are attributing to students socializing more normally in a post-COVID world and a newer teaching approach that focuses on social and emotional learning.

A review of the last 3½ years of HIB cases at the regional district’s Westwood and Washington Township schools was part of the school board's Thursday night meeting, the last one before classes end for the summer.

Overall, investigations into harassment, intimidation and bullying reports dropped from 109 cases during the 2021- 2022 school year to 57 in the 2023-2024 year, said Shelley LaForgia, the district’s anti-bullying coordinator. The numbers tracked cases as of June 7.

“We’re very happy with where we are trending,” said LaForgia.

Brookside Elementary School in Westwood. Harassment, bullying and intimidation reports are down in the K-12 district, possibly due to a return to normal routines post-COVID.

The district determined that 28 reports were "founded" in the first year; that jumped to 41 the following year but fell to 26 in the most recent school year. Unfounded cases went from 81 to 47 to 31, LaForgia said.

Officials partly credited Responsive Classroom, a style of teaching that focuses on the link between academic success and social-emotional learning. The teaching method was adopted during the 2022–2023 school year in the four elementary schools and during the 2023–2024 year at the Westwood Regional Middle School.

“That’s the biggest systemic, program change that we’ve had,” said LaForgia. “We’re going to keep an eye on that and keep an eye on how that is resulting, because early data is showing it’s very positive and improving culture, climate and interaction among our students.”

Middle schools are usually a focus for harassment, bullying and intimidation reports, said LaForgia. In fact, she said the state average of founded HIB cases shows that 55% come from middle schools.

“It’s a tough time and our students are learning to interact with each other,” said LaForgia. “They’ve reached a new chapter in their development and reached a new chapter in their maturity and body and brain chemistry. It’s tough.”

LaForgia looked at data that went back to 2016 and found that the K-12 district has returned to “pre-COVID” levels of reports, particularly for this school year.

Real smarties: Westwood High team wins bronze at US Academic Decathlon

At the high school, more cases this year were attributed to sophomores and juniors. Last year, high school numbers were much higher. LaForgia realized those were the students who were in middle school when pandemic lockdowns began.

“Middle school is key for adolescent development,” said LaForgia. “These students were in sixth and seventh grade during the first year of COVID. They did not have the same opportunities as our students do today to learn how to socialize effectively with one another, to learn how to resolve conflict effectively.”

These students “now have the opportunity to interact with one another” so it wasn’t a surprise to see the numbers go down, LaForgia said, adding that further study is needed to see if the trend continues.

Stephanie Noda is a local reporter for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to the most important news from your local community, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: noda@northjersey.comTwitter: @snoda11

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Jersey school says bullying reports cut in half, post-pandemic