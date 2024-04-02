Westport voters to decide on debt exclusion, Select Board race on April 9

WESTPORT — Coming up on Tuesday, April 9, Westport voters will have a contested Select Board race to decide on, as three candidates compete for two positions. Residents will also vote on a ballot question that would approve a debt exclusion needed to fund a multi-million-dollar extension of the town's water system to one of the town's most traveled stretches.

The ballot question will ask voters if they approve a tax debt exclusion exempting Westport from the state's Proposition 2½ legislation — dictating communities cannot raise property taxes over 2.5% over the previous year — in order to fund $35,000,000 for the "Westport Route 6 Sewer and Water Project." The project would bring town sewer infrastructure to Route 6, where its absence has been said to be "a barrier to economic development," as highlighted in the 2016 Westport Master Plan, according to the town website.

"... the project not only supports economic development by attracting businesses and creating job opportunities but also addresses public health concerns by bringing clean drinking water to the greater Route 6 area," reads information found on the town website. "Pollution to the Westport River from septic systems is also addressed by collecting sewer and sending it to a treatment facility in Fall River for treatment and disposal."

According to information provided by Infrastructure Oversight Committee member Chris Thrasher, the project — which has already gained preliminary approvals — will extend water and sewer services along Route 6 from the Fall River line to the Dartmouth line.

If the debt exclusion question passes the April 9 ballot, the project will then require approval at the May 7 Town Meeting in order to move forward.

Westport Town Hall, 816 Main Road, is seen in a file photo. On April 9, Westport voters will be deciding on a contested Select Board race and a Proposition 2½ tax override.

How much would taxes increase?

According to Select Board Chair Richard Brewer, if the project gains approval, the property tax increase for an average Westport home, valued at $569,000, will be $250 per year.

"The amount of the tax burden will likely be smaller as the town is pursuing federal and state money," Brewer wrote in an email. "Last week Shorelines reported that Westport received almost $1 million in federal money and $7 million in state low-interest loans, as an example. Grants and other sources of funds will reduce the ultimate cost, making this debt exclusion measure different than other debt exclusion measures."

Brewer highlighted that, as opposed to an override, the tax impact of a debt exclusion is not permanent, lasting only for the life of the debt. While Brewer said an exact date could not be projected for how long that would be in this case, he estimates "the usual 20-25 years" for this type of funding arrangement.

Contested Select Board race

On Select Board, member Ann Boxler is not seeking re-election, and Richard Brewer is, making him one of three candidates seeking two spots. The other two candidates are Craig Dutra and Nancy Stanton-Cross.

The candidate profiles below are comprised of Select Board candidates' responses to a questionnaire distributed by The Standard-Times.

Richard Brewer (incumbent)

How long have you lived in Westport?: "My wife and I have lived in Westport full-time since 2011. Before then we were part-time residents and property owners in Westport since 1993."

Occupation/former occupation?: "Before retiring in 2011 I was employed in the insurance industry. I have 43 years of experience of which 23 years were spent as president of two different Massachusetts-based companies, Arbella Mutual and Coverys (formerly known as ProMutual). Arbella is a large writer of automobile insurance and Coverys is a leader in Medical Professional Liability insurance. I presently serve as Vice-Chair on the board of directors of Hospitality Mutual Insurance Company of Southboro, Massachusetts and the Governing Committee of the Massachusetts Medical Malpractice Reinsurance Plan."

Why have you decided to run for election this year?: "I decided to run again because I have the experience and energy to continue to make a positive contribution to the citizens of Westport."

What do you feel you have to offer as a Select Board member?: "As a member of the Select Board I have been involved in the selection of new Police and Fire Chiefs and was active in the ballot vote regarding the funding of Westport's share of the Diman Vocational School's present rebuilding project. I have been involved with the development of the town's Five Financial and Capital plans. I have been a strong supporter of Westport Schools and represent the town as a member of the Bristol County Commissioners Advisory Committee and the town representative to the Southeast Regional Transit System (SRTA)."

Nancy Stanton-Cross

How long have you lived in Westport?: "I have lived in Westport for 22 years."

Occupation/former occupation?: "I am a full-time practicing attorney with over 33 years of experience specializing in domestic law, contracts, and mediation. I have owned my own law firm for over 22 years and have managed all aspects of the business, including several Realty Trusts."

Why have you decided to run for election this year?: "I am excited for a new challenge and want to learn about all aspects of the town's finances, management and services so that I can utilize my skills and offer a different perspective to the struggles Westport has with its overall budget." Stanton-Cross has been a School Committee member for the past six years, she noted.

What do you feel you have to offer as a School Committee member?: "My experience as an attorney and business owner has provided me with skills to handle high conflict mediation, budget management, collaboration, and capital planning for the future.

"I have served as the President for the Bristol County Bar Association and Fall River Bar Association and remain as a sitting member at large on the Bristol County Bar Association Board of Directors. I have received the first Centennial Award ever given by the Massachusetts Bar Association for excellence in the service of law and have received the First Justice Award for Pro Bono Publico Excellence for the last 10 years for providing legal services at no cost for poor and low-income individuals.

"In town, I have served on the School Committee for 6 years and as its Chairperson for the last 2 years. I have served on the Cable Commission, Campground Committee, School Building Committee, School Budget Subcommittee, School Union Collective Bargaining Committees, School Health Advising Committee and School Department Capital Planning Committee.

"The financial issues in Westport are not going away. I believe that our town can benefit from a collaborative approach between all of its departments, an audit of accountability, a sharing of technical expertise, shared accounting software, development of internships in town, improving community outreach, and an open discussion on collective bargaining agreements for all of the unions. I am confident that we can become more efficient and provide better services with this approach."

Craig Dutra

*Material pulled from a prepared campaign announcement provided by Dutra.

How long have you lived in Westport?: 21 years

Occupation/former occupation?: According to a campaign announcement, Dutra is currently "Principal of SouthCoast Philanthropy Advisors which consults with non-profits and other community organizations in governance and resource development." According to his announcement, Dutra's previous experience includes serving as: Community Liaison for Bay State Wind, president of the Community Foundation of Southeastern Massachusetts, United Way executive and consultant; was the first executive director of PACE in New Bedford and served as chief development officer and regional administrator for the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children. In the 1980s he was senior policy Advisor to Boston Mayor Raymond L. Flynn and was appointed by Governor Michael Dukakis to the first Board of the Massachusetts Housing Partnership, according to the announcement.

Why have you decided to run for election this year? / What do you feel you have to offer as a Select Board member?: In his announcement Dutra outlined his "43 years of community and public service" including three Select Board terms (2009-2018), during which he was board representative to the Westport Estuaries Committee. He's also been a member of the town's Affordable Housing Trust, New Bedford Economic Development Council, the Advisory Boards of the UMass Charlton School of Business and School for Social Policy and Civic Engagement, and officer and director of Philanthropy Massachusetts in Boston, Dutra's announcement reads.

"Following my election in 2009 I worked to restore the effectiveness and efficiency of the Board and Town Government. Yet today there is still much left to be done. The Town’s finances suffer from a structural deficit that has existed for years. With the defeat of last year’s override, we need to have a government that is well managed and implements best practices and engages the talent that exists in our Town to maximize our human resources, financial operations, and infrastructure," Dutra wrote, mentioning having been "encouraged by residents throughout the town to run for the Westport Select Board" over the past three months. “During my tenure we moved to a government of greater transparency, was inclusive and drew on the talents of dedicated residents to serve on town Boards and Committees."

New faces coming to School Committee

On the School Committee, two candidates, Jason Pacheco and Chris Thrasher, look to fill the two openings being left by members Nancy Stanton-Cross and Antonio Viveiros, who are not seeking re-election.

Pacheco served as the Director of Athletics and Activities for Westport Community Schools for 11 years until 2023, and worked for the school district 17 years total, he wrote in an email.

"I believe that my experience working in education has prepared me to serve the town as a member of its school committee," he wrote in an email. "I worked hard to build positive relationships with families in Westport, and enjoy being a major supporter of our students in and out of the classroom."

"As an Attorney and Public Policy Consultant, my career has been centered on advocating for effective, sustainable policies and navigating complex legal and regulatory landscapes," Thrasher wrote in an email. "I am eager to bring my professional experience to help foster an educational environment in Westport that is both academically exemplary and financially sustainable."

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Westport residents to vote on sewer debt exclusion, Select Board race