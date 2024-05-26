Westport security officer detained, released amid investigation of Kansas City shooting

A Westport security officer was detained and later released by police after a shooting, Kansas City neighborhood, that killed one man and injured five others early Sunday.

Police detained the subject of interest, who works for Westport Public Safety Security, in the shooting that broke out around 1:20 a.m. just east of Westport Road and Broadway Boulevard, according to Capt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department. The officer was later released pending further investigation.

“Detectives will continue to investigate and compile all of the investigative findings detailing all persons involvement,” Becchina said, “and provide those findings to prosecutors for their review.”

Officers working in the Westport Entertainment Ditrict and the security officer moved towards the scene when they heard shots.

Before the shooting, Becchina said there had been a large crowd in the area that disbursed when shots broke out. Detectives believe a disturbance escalated into gunfire from one or more people when the victims were struck.

Emergency medical services arrived at the scene, and six people were taken to a hospital either by ambulance or private vehicle, including Jahquan M. Robinson, 24, who was pronounced dead there.

The other victims were treated for injuries that were not life threatening, Becchina said.