Westport public safety officer shot and killed 24-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunday, Captain Jake Becchina with the Kansas City Police Department (KCPD) said Jahquan Robinson was the man shot and killed earlier in the morning in Westport.

His 24th birthday was the same day he was shot and killed.

Monday though, KCPD Public Information Officer Alayna Gonzalez said that person was actively shooting when a Westport security officer arrived on scene and then fired shots the shots that struck him.

“I heard it, and my friends, they took pictures of the blood on the sidewalk,” Westport resident Ellen Andriani said in an interview with FOX4 Monday.

Andriani went out Saturday night in Westport. The blood she was talking about was right outside the Taco Bell Cantina at Westport Road and Broadway. The bullets also hit the Mid Coast Modern home goods store just east of the intersection.

“At night, give or take, I mean the energy can be really fun,” Andriani said when asked if she feels safe going out at Westport at night. “I like it over here, and sometimes I have friends that are like, ‘Why would you hang out at Westport? That’s just so bad,’ and I honestly, I have a lot more good memories than bad, so when these kind of things happen, We’re like, ‘Ugh, come on man,’ Like, I don’t understand why this stuff always happens.”

While Andriani still goes out in the area, other people like Bill Lindquist say they’re sad something like this happened. He’s also not surprised though.

“It keeps happening, and it just seems like there’s no answers,” Lindquist said in an interview with FOX4 Monday. “Westport is a beautiful area. It’s very nice to walk through and stuff. It just seems like at night, on the weekends, I don’t know what happens, but it turns into chaos.”

A Westport Public Safety Security officer was detained Sunday for further questioning but then released. Monday, Gonzalez confirmed that was the same officer that fired the shots that struck Robinson.

The Westport Entertainment District released a statement regarding the incident:

“The Westport Entertainment District is grateful for its Westport Public Safety officers and KCPD officers who bravely responded to an active shooter outside the Entertainment District boundaries at 1:20 AM Sunday morning and saved people’s lives. The active shooter was unresponsive at the scene and later died. Unfortunately, shootings can happen anywhere, yet we are fortunate to have officers trained to respond and address the threat to public safety.”

