Westport lottery player hits it big Easter weekend. See what they won.

WESTPORT — Easter weekend was life-changing for one Massachusetts State Lottery player.

Buying a“$4,000,000 Bonus Bucks” scratch ticket turned $10 into a seven-figure fortune for the lucky player. The game has just three $4 million winners and 1 in 5.376 million odds of winning the big payout.

A customer bought the $4 million winning ticket on Friday, March 29, at Star Country Store & Deli in Westport.

According to the state lottery, the winner chose to take a one-time payment of $2.6 million before taxes. The retailer receives a $40,000 bonus for the sale of the ticket.

Along with the two remaining $4 million tickets available the “$4,000,000 Bonus Bucks” scratch ticket still has six unclaimed $1 million prizes.

