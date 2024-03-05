Westover weighs limited options to deal with Jackson Street property

Mar. 4—WESTOVER — Westover residents living near the West Jackson Street dead-end are looking to the city for help with a large, long-abandoned home crumbling just across the street.

Unfortunately, in this case just across the street is also just out of the city's reach.

According to the county's parcel viewer, the property in question sits at 140 Jackson St. and belongs to Sean Malone.

"The bottom line, councilor, is that property is outside the city limits. We're a political subdivision. Our power and authority only go as far as our city's political boundaries, " City Attorney Tim Stranko explained in response to a question from Councilor Alli Jackson. "We have no authority to act on that property."

The city does have limited options, including persuading the property owner to enter the city voluntarily through annexation.

Mayor Bob Lucci said he intends to have that conversation with the owners of the dilapidated property in question as well as 142 Jackson St., which is maintained, and the only other home on that side of the street.

Summer Hartley lives on Jackson Street across from the eyesore. She said it's been abandoned for a decade or more, drawing squatters and illegal activity.

"The porch is falling off the house. There are holes in the ceiling. There are two very large dead trees that are on the bank that will fall onto a house within city limits. I feel that it's a pressing matter, " she said.

Hartley went on to explain legislation passed in 2021 gives the city the ability to sue the county to remedy the situation, noting, "I think we need to press a little on this."

Both Stranko and Lucci said the city is aware of its options, but not in a hurry to sue the county.

"There's actually another house we're going to try to get in the city as well. I'd love to have them in there. We're going to ask them both together to see if we can get them in, " Lucci said. "We're going to try to do that. We don't really want to sue the county commission if we don't have to, to be quite honest. I know that's an option ... but it's the absolute last resort."

In other Westover news, the second reading of sewer rate increases for city residents was pushed back to April 1. The third reading and public hearing will be held April 15.