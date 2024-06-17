Weston family releases statement following loss of 8-year-old daughter while traveling

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A Carl Junction family still grieving the loss of their daughter makes a statement.

Sydney Weston, 8, died last Thursday after having a medical emergency on an airplane flight while she and her family were traveling on vacation.

“Our hearts are shattered by the devastating loss of our precious daughter. We request privacy and respect as we cope with this profound grief,” the Weston family said Monday.

Services for the Carl Junction girl are under the management of Mason-Woodard Mortuary and Crematory.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help the family pay for funeral costs and other expenses related to Sydney’s death.

The Peoria County Illinois Coroner’s Office said autopsy results were inconclusive. The coroner’s office adds there was no evidence of foul play and no signs of abuse or neglect. They’re running more tests and it could take another four to six weeks before a cause of death can be determined.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.