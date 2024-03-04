Westmoreland nonprofit to hold free rabies clinic

People’s Animal Care and Control, based in Irwin, will host their third free animal vaccine clinic on March 30.

The clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 386 Lowber Road in Sewickley Township, Westmoreland County.

Rabies shots for cats and dogs will be available, and three-year rabies vaccines will be available with proof or prior vaccines. Contact officialcontactatpacc@gmail.com for questions or to schedule.

