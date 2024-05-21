Westmont students sign on to military service

May 21—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, told the group of Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School students joining the military Monday that their decisions spoke volumes about their character.

"It matters to me personally that you stepped up to serve your country," he said, adding his congratulations.

Joyce was at the high school to present the four students — Ayda Dorina, Joseph Messin, Nora Mullen and Veira Williams — with certificates during a special military-focused signing day.

Williams said it was "amazing" that her school would recognize the students this way.

"We just wanted to give them their moment," career and college counselor Hannah Little said.

She noted the significance of military service and accomplishments of this group of teenagers.

Principal William Aurandt added that it's important to acknowledge the students and opportunities available through the armed forces.

Parents, siblings and other family members showed up to support the students and share in the special happening.

Parent Allison Messina said she was incredibly proud of her son, and seeing him honored this way was emotional.

Joseph Messina has joined the U.S. Army Reserve Officer Training Corps at Pennsylvania State University.

He's dreamed of enlisting since he was a young child, his mother said, and is passionate about serving the country.

"I'm very excited to have my dream realized," the senior said.

For parents Shawn and Katie Dorian, the event marked another child off to the military, this time the U.S. Air Force Academy.

"The things she did to get where she's at," Shawn Dorian said. "She worked her butt off."

Katie Dorian said her daughter was always telling her what she needed to do next and through dedicatio, she accomplished the feat.

"My goal is to fly, and I want to serve my country," Ayda Dorian said. "It's always been a goal of mine."

Her five older brothers have all served in the military, along with her uncles and grandfathers.

Ayda Dorian's parents said they were nervous for her to leave home but excited to see what she can accomplish.

Mullen was inspired by family service to enlist as well — her parents were in the U.S. Marine Corps.

She's wanted to join the military since she was in third grade, she said, and will fulfill that goal in the fall with U.S. Army Reserve Officer Training Corps at Cornell University.

Mullen said getting into the armed forces was a win-win for her because it also allowed her to study at the university of her choice where she'll major in mechanical engineering.

Williams was also interested in college benefits through service.

She joined the U.S. Army National Guard and will attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania after graduating a year early.

"I got the opportunity and took it," Williams said.

The 17-year-old is looking forward to the path ahead.

"I think I'm excited for all the challenges I'm going to have to face," Williams said.