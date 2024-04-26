Westmont Hilltop School Board mulls enrollment of employees' children

Apr. 26—Employees of Westmont Hilltop School District may soon be allowed to enroll their children in the schools tuition-free.

The school board approved the first reading of an updated Policy 202 to that end at the April meeting.

"First and foremost, it's family first all the time," Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said.

He added that by allowing employees' children to enroll in the district, it may help with recruitment and retention of teachers, faculty and staff.

Policy 202 deals with enrollment and eligibility of students who can attend Westmont.

Mitchell said in addition to exploring enrollment of employees' children, Westmont is also actively recruiting students from cyber and home school environments in the school district — a community open house is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the elementary school and 10:30 a.m. at the high school May 4.

He noted that there aren't many opportunities for families to move into the district with the current housing market, but that doesn't mean they should be turned away.

Other pathways to allow expanded enrollment are being explored as well.

Westmont doesn't accept tuition students, but that's a route being discussed, Mitchell said.

All of these steps are aimed at improving enrollment and opening access.

However, that's not due to any concern with possible population decline at Westmont, Mitchell said.

Other business handled by the group included the purchase of ballistic vests for the school police officers.

Board member Jeffrey Masterson, who is chairman of the safe schools committee, said this was part of continued improvements to safety and security in the district.

The full-time SPO and part-time officers use their own equipment now.

This purchase will be the same vests that neighboring departments use.

"We just want to make sure they have the right equipment," Mitchell said.

In addition to the vests, the board approved entry of the cNET Reporting System, 9mm ammunition and National Association of School Resource Officers dues for a total of $6,565.

The group also approved a series of curriculum updates, which included access to the World of Learning Institute for 19 secondary students enrolled in French at a cost of $22,505.50; Spring Math expansion; and the K-2 University of Florida Literacy Institute phonics program to replace the enhanced core reading instruction.

They created the new position of director of development, effective July 1.

The job description and duties of this role will be established in collaboration with the personnel committee.

