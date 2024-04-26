Westmont Hilltop Recreation Commission hires executive director

Apr. 26—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — The Westmont Hilltop Recreation Commission named Dirk Johnson as its executive director.

Johnson comes to the West Hills from Ebensburg Borough, where he was recreation director since 2017.

The Westmont Hilltop Recreation Commission hired Johnson April 1 during its monthly meeting. Johnson is set to begin his duties May 1.

The commission advertised the executive director job with a salary of $62,500 and interviewed four candidates prior to selecting Johnson.

Johnson is a graduate of Clarion University with a degree in business administration. He is a PIAA-certified soccer official, serves as a board member and treasurer of the Cresson Lake Playhouse, and is president of the Red Devil Hockey Association and Central Cambria Red Devils Varsity Cheerleading boosters.

"We are fortunate to find a local individual who is well qualified to manage our new Hilltop recreation program," commission Chairman Rob Gleason said.

"We look forward to Dirk meeting local residents and assessing our recreation needs."

The commission has made additional moves toward improving recreation in the West Hills region since its inaugural meeting at the start of 2024.

In March, the commission accepted a proposal from Omni Associates Architects of Fairmont, West Virginia, and Sports Facilities Companies of Clearwater, Florida, to flesh out a study for a sports complex on the site of the former Goucher Street Elementary School.

The cost of the study is $82,500 and will include a market analysis, financial forecasting and economic impact report.

The proposed complex is planned to include a state-of-the-art aquatics facility in addition to other indoor sports areas.

The unanimous decision to move forward with the study followed discussion in February about funding sources to pay for the study. The commission has applied for $250,000 in seed money from the state to get the commission off the ground. That funding has not yet been awarded, but the commission expects to receive it, Gleason said.

The commission, comprising representatives from Westmont Hilltop School District, Westmont Borough and Upper Yoder Township, also expects to have additional funds that could be put toward that study after it receives $43,000 left over from the former West Hills Recreation Commission 501©(3) organization.

Gleason said he anticipates the study will begin in May.