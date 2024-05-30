How Westlake is growing: Festival on Saturday is city's first party since before COVID

WESTLAKE — The county's newest municipality on Saturday will host its first communitywide party since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Westlake Fest is a free event that will run from 1 to 3 p.m. at the amphitheater along Town Center Parkway, featuring live zydeco music, food trucks and a BMX demonstration.

John Carter, vice president of Minto Communities, said a similar event was held in 2019 called Wild Westlake, but this year's edition will reflect the city's dramatic growth since then.

"This is a great opportunity for those that haven't been out to Westlake to really see what's blooming here," said Carter, whose company has overseen Westlake's development.

"The whole rhythm and pace and lifestyle of the community something that you wouldn't have experienced if you haven't been out here in quite some time."

Grammy nominee Dwayne Dopsie

Accordionist and vocalist Dwayne Dopsie and his New Orleans band, the Zydeco Hellraisers, will bring to Westlake's amphitheater the vibrant sounds of zydeco, a genre made famous in Louisiana that features the accordion, the triangle and the washboard.

Dopsie is known for his Grammy-nominated album "Top of The Mountain" and his energetic live shows. He recently performed with the Rolling Stones at this year's New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

Carter said Dopsie often performs for other Minto Community senior-living facilities affiliated with the Margaritaville brand.

Festival to help Westlake show how it has grown to city of 7,000

Part of the Westlake community on February 25, 2023.

Carter says Westlake Fest is meant to celebrate the city's growing population and showcase the commercial developments rising along Seminole Pratt Whitney Road. They include the city's first Publix Super Market.

Westlake is one of Palm Beach County's fastest growing communities.

In 2017, Westlake was yet to unveil its first homes and had a population of five people, according to the U.S. Census. By 2020, it was home to 900 people. Now, it is estimated to have over 7,000 residents.

This year alone, over 3,000 families moved into new homes, Carter said.

Westlake to unveil townhomes starting in the mid-$300,000 range

Minto Communities will also unveil on Saturday its second townhome complex.

The Terraces, near the city's fitness trail, will feature 109 lakeside townhomes with three-to-four bedrooms, measuring from 1,556 to 1,786 square-feet.

Carter said the project is an effort by Minto Communities to attract new residents to Westlake by offering affordably priced homes in Palm Beach County's skyrocketing housing market.

"It's a better entry price point into the community," Carter said. "Without sacrificing any lifestyle or amenities."

