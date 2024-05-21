Westinghouse Pond in Schenley Park drained for maintenance project

Westinghouse Pond in Schenley Park is undergoing a one-month maintenance project.

The pond will be drained and remain empty while work is being performed.

“I don’t want residents to be alarmed when they see the empty pond. It’s necessary work by (Department of Public Works) crews to the upkeep of such an important historic monument and space,” said Department of Public Works Director Chris Hornstein.

In 2011, the Westinghouse Memorial was renovated as part of a partnership between Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy and the City of Pittsburgh. During this time, the lily pond was re-established along with a renewed memorial sculpture, native plant life, nighttime lighting and storm-water management.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

39 PPS schools to learn remotely Tuesday, Wednesday due to high temperatures Graceland headed for foreclosure sale, but Elvis’ granddaughter sues, claiming fraud Red Lobster bankruptcy could impact gift cards, rewards points, Pennsylvania AG says VIDEO: Pittsburgh-area teen went into cardiac arrest after drinking Panera's charged lemonade: lawsuit DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts