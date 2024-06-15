Westerville’s proposed marijuana ban mirrors broader uncertainties statewide

Nearly 60% of Westerville voters backed a law to legalize recreational marijuana last November, but eight months later, the city could put their access to it on hold.

Westerville City Council is poised to vote Tuesday on a nearly seven-month moratorium that would temporarily ban the cultivation, processing and retail sale of recreational cannabis. If passed, the moratorium would remain in effect through Jan. 7.

Ohio localities with a moratorium for adult use marijuana operators as of March 31.

Westerville remained a dry town for 72 years, prohibiting alcohol until 2004. Now, similar prohibitions are being considered as the town faces the statewide legalization of adult-use cannabis.

The passage of State Issue 2 gave local municipalities significant power to control the presence of adult-use cannabis businesses.

In 2017, as municipalities navigated the legalization of medical cannabis sales, 28 central Ohio municipalities instituted moratoriums. As of March 31, the OSU Moritz College of Law reported 47 municipalities representing 9% of Ohio's population had enacted moratoriums regarding adult use marijuana to allow more time to study their options.

Cresco Labs in Yellow Springs grows its first marijuana crop for Ohio's new adult recreational use program following the passage of Issue 2 last year. Westerville City Council will vote Tuesday on whether or not to temporarily ban the growing, processing and sale of recreational adult-use marijuana within the city.

On Monday, Worthington City Council is set to conduct continued discussion of whether and how to regulate businesses associated with adult-use marijuana.

Municipalities have the power to prohibit these businesses, though they cannot restrict existing medical cannabis operators, research conducted at state universities or home grow. Additionally, municipalities are not allowed to impose additional taxes on these dispensaries.

According to Westerville City Council documents, the moratorium would give city officials time to review new state laws and rules on marijuana and to decide whether they need to update local laws, including zoning and criminal codes, to regulate where and whether marijuana businesses can operate in the city.

"Our main concern is how the introduction of recreational cannabis dispensaries into our city will affect our zoning and criminal code," Westerville Council member Michael Heyeck said. "We just need more time to research and analyze how the state's legal structures develop."

Many communities taking wait-and-see approach

The moratorium under consideration in Westerville is part of a growing trend. Statewide, nearly 60 cities and townships have adopted similar measures to address uncertainties about the impact of introducing adult-use cannabis in their communities.

"Some of it is to protect the public health and safety of these communities," said Jana Hrdinová, administrative director at Ohio State University's Drug Enforcement and Policy Center. "The other main aspect is simply the uncertainty behind this new industry."

Only two major suburbs of Columbus have considered halting the sale, cultivation or processing of adult-use cannabis. Westerville will vote on a moratorium Tuesday; Dublin already passed a ban in May.

Hrdinová said these two factors are why many municipalities are adopting a "wait-and-see" mentality. They are holding back and observing how the new industry affects areas with similar characteristics and demographics.

OSU study suggests economic and other implications with bans

Beyond addressing public health and safety concerns, an OSU study by Hrdinová and Dexter Ridgeway emphasizes that municipalities banning adult-use cannabis businesses should carefully consider the broader implications.

"When localities impose these temporary bans, they at the same time sacrificing many positive economic outcomes," said Ridgeway, a research associate at the OSU Drug Enforcement and Policy Center.

The state's recreational cannibas program allocates 36% of the recreational cannabis excise tax revenue to municipalities or townships that have adult-use dispensaries. Communities can use this revenue, along with local sales tax from recreational marijuana sales, to support their own initiatives, according to the study.

This legislation represents a significant opportunity for municipalities to generate substantial funds, which can be directed toward a variety of community initiatives, Hrdinová said.

Hrdinová said moratoriums also limit opportunities for local entrepreneurs looking to enter the adult-use market and potential employment prospects for residents. For example, Michigan’s cannabis industry has created more than 40,000 full-time jobs​.

Hrdinová and Ridgeway finally note that even with local bans in place, people can still legally possess and use marijuana.

This might lead them to grow their own, travel to nearby towns where it's sold legally or turn to illegal markets to meet their needs, Ridgeway said.

