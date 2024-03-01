Westerville picks interim replacement for superintendent, who is moved to advisor role

Less than a week after Westerville's superintendent abruptly resigned five months into his tenure, the district has selected his temporary replacement.

Angela Hamberg was selected Thursday night by the Westerville City Schools Board to serve as interim superintendent at a start date to be determined. Hamberg previously served as superintendent of Big Walnut Local Schools from June 2015 through July 2022 and currently works in a leadership role with the Educational Service Center of Central Ohio.

The move also shifts Superintendent Joe Clark to the role of advisor to help the transition through his remaining time with the district. His resignation is effective on July 31.

Joseph Clark resigned as Westerville superintendent, effective July 31. He is pictured here at a board meeting when his contract was approved in August.

Westerville City Schools appointed Clark to the position in August, and he started on Oct. 1, after the resignation of John Kellogg, who led the school district for a decade. In his letter to the Westerville City Schools Board, Clark did not specify a reason for his resignation, only citing "personal reasons" and pledging his assistance to the board in finding his successor.

The Westerville City Schools Board recruited Clark from Nordonia schools, in the Cleveland area. He previously served as assistant superintendent of Nordonia Hills City Schools; assistant superintendent for Kent City Schools; assistant principal, principal and assistant superintendent for Barberton City Schools; and as a high school English teacher for Springfield Local Schools. He served as superintendent of Nordonia schools from 2011 until Westerville hired him.

Hamberg earned her bachelor of education in comprehensive communications and her master of education in education administration from Ashland University. Her superintendent licensure work was completed at Ohio State University.

According to the district, Hamberg's start date and compensation have yet to be determined.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Westerville picks interim replacement for short-lived superintendent