Westerville man pleads guilty to using cameras to record girl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man accused of using hidden cameras to record an underaged juvenile inside her home has pleaded guilty to three of six charges.

According to court records, Brian Trissel, 52, of Westerville, was charged with two counts each of pandering obscenity of a minor, tampering with evidence, and voyeurism; he pleaded guilty to one count of each charge, and in exchange for his guilty plea, the three other charges were dropped.

According to Grandview police, a complaint was received on Aug. 30, 2023, that a girl found what appeared to be hidden cameras inside her home. She told another person, who reported the finding to the police.

Police said that cameras were found in locations “that would capture them in a private setting and in various states of nudity” and that it is believed numerous recordings of the victim were made over an extended period.

Trissel is scheduled to be sentenced on May 30 following a pre-sentence investigation.

