Westerville, Delaware County Harlem Township merger talks die after 'outcries of criticism'

A plan to merge Westerville and Delaware County's Harlem Township has ended, following a decision by township officials Wednesday night amid backlash from residents opposed to a possible tax hike and loss of township identity.

Both communities announced their intent to merge in February, with both emphasizing that expected demand in housing, traffic, utilities and other services from the Intel chip manufacturing operation being build in western Licking County would require change.

Both sought to place the issue on the November ballot but recently extended that to sometime next year, according to Westerville officials.

"While this was one scenario to continue to move forward in good faith, we are aware trustees, staff and volunteers have been inundated with outcries of criticism from opposing parties in recent weeks," according to a statement on Westerville's website.

A statement from the township's Strategic Planning Committee, which on Wednesday voted 6-0 to disband, indicated that some of the pushback has been less than civil.

“Not everyone here may be aware of the personal abuse directed at some of the members of the Strategic Planning Committee and their families. That sort of abuse is simply unacceptable … and even more so when it is directed at members of the community who have volunteered to work on behalf of the community.”

Westerville residents "have generally been neutral or supportive" about a possible merger, city spokesperson Christa Dickey said. "I think our residents are aware that change is coming and they trust us to make smart, reasonable decisions about the crunch coming into Westerville."

The city, in its statement, said it will continue to explore ways to assist its neighbors.

"Westerville is committed to working with Harlem and any regional partners to pursue thoughtful, well-planned growth that facilities continued strong public services, responsive public safety and crime prevention, safe schools and neighborhoods, job creation and overall economic stability.

"The growth now and that predicted for Central Ohio has a direct impact on both communities and cooperation best serves our interests."

During closing comments at Wednesday's meeting, Strategic Planning Committee member Tom Nied called the decision a lost opportunity for both the city and the township.

“Some folks may tell you this is a victory for their side,” Nied said. “Let’s be clear: There’s no winner here. It is the township as a whole that loses.”

dnarciso@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Westerville, Delaware County Harlem Township merger talks end