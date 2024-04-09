Some Western Pennsylvania roads remain closed due to flooding
Some local roads remain closed due to last week’s heavy rain and flooding.
PennDOT announced portions of the following roads are closed due to flooding and landslides:
Greene County
Route 2006 (Davistown Road) between Route 19 (Mount Morris Road) in Perry Township and Steele Hill Road in Dunkard Township due to damaged roadway from landslide.
Route 2025 (Old Waterworks Road) between Plant Road and Bald Hill Church Road in Dunkard Township due to debris on roadway from flooding.
Washington County
Route 2020 (Ten Mile Road) between Route 2047 (Little Creek Road) and Route 2049 (Jefferson Avenue) due to damaged roadway from landslide.
Route 3019 (Beham Ridge Road) between Fraction Road/Porter Hill Road and Laidleys Run Road in West Finley Township due to damage roadway from landslide.
Westmoreland County
Route 1007 (Ross Mountain Park Road) between Lower Club Road in Fairfield Township and Shrum Hill Road in St. Clair Township due to flooding.
Route 1016 (Bairdstown Road) between Derry Lane and Market Street/Indiana County line in Derry Township due to flooding.
Route 1055 (Hannastown Road/Whitethorn Road) between Route 22 (William Penn Highway) and Township Road in Salem Township due to flooding.
For the latest on roas closures and conditions, visit www.511PA.com.
