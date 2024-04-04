Western Pennsylvania man charged after gun found at Pittsburgh International Airport checkpoint

Charges have been filed against an Indiana, Pa., man after a gun was discovered at the main security checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport.

Transportation Security Administration officers saw a handgun in a passenger’s backpack at the main security checkpoint of Pittsburgh International Airport and alerted Allegheny County police at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Bryan Force, 43, is facing a misdemeanor charge of carrying a firearm without a license. County Police seized the gun and the Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified.

Passengers who bring firearms into an airport security checkpoint can face federal civil fines from the Transportation Security Administration up to $10,000. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $13,910.

