Western Pennsylvania hit by severe weather twice on Memorial Day weekend, more rain expected

Western Pennsylvania was hit hard with severe weather over Memorial Day weekend.

Things kicked off on Saturday when severe thunderstorms rolled through the area at around 3 p.m.

During Saturday’s storms, a tornado touched down in Raccoon Creek State Park in Beaver County at 4:59 p.m.

Winds were so strong in other parts of Beaver County that a red light was destroyed in Baden, leaving a busy road shut down for hours.

Those thunderstorms died out at around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday but others hit the area again on Sunday.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for Western Pennsylvania counties just before 4 p.m. Warning began coming in at around 6:30 p.m. and slowly tickled out just before 9:00 p.m.

The storms have left thousands of people in the area without power.

Despite the strong hits, the wet weather is not expected to end just yet. Channel 11′s Chief Meteorologist Stephen Cropper expects the rain to be less severe on Memorial Day but says afternoon showers and storms could pop up.

