These Western NC river and creeks cleared for swimming after 'significant' fuel spill

Three Haywood County waterways, including part of the popular Pigeon River, are clean enough for recreation and other uses after a spill that dumped more than 2,000 gallons of diesel fuel into them, a county official has said.

Jones Cove Branch and Richland creeks, as well as part of the Pigeon River into which they flow, were recommended as no-go zones for swimming and other uses after what Haywood Emergency Services called the "significant" May 25 spill originating from Haywood Regional Medical Center. Most of the spill affected private and agricultural land, officials said.

But on June 18, Haywood Development Services Director Garron Bradish said tests last week had shown pollutants were "non-detectable" in three locations on Jones Cove Branch, the waterway where the spill originated.

"We were able to lift the recreational advisory at the end of the week," Bradish told the Citizen times.

All water in Haywood County feeds into the Pigeon River, which is a popular recreation area frequented by kayakers, rafting companies and others. The most popular areas where that happens is farther west near and across the state line with Tennessee.

The creek water is also clean enough now to water cattle, Bradish said. Farmers had been supplied with water after the spill and that would continue through the weekend as a courtesy, he said.

Josh Kastrinsky, spokesman for the North Carolina Division of Environmental Quality, said DEQ may potentially issue notices of violation to the hospital, "but to my knowledge no action has been taken at this time."

The Citizen Times sent a follow-up message asking why that has not yet happened.

Fire personnel traced the fuel to the the hospital's storm water system where about 2,200 gallons of dyed diesel appeared to have flowed after a possible equipment failure. The fuel eventually made its way into the Jones Cove Branch. The active spill was stopped at 9:10 p.m., less than two hours after it was reported by a 911 caller who said they saw it coming down the creek.

Shortly after the spill, Andie Robbins, spokesperson for Haywood Regional, said the hospital was conducting an internal investigation with their contractor to get a “full understanding of where the leak originated” and to make sure any corrections are made. On June 18, Robbins said they were working closely with the Department of Environmental Quality other agencies "to ensure full remediation of the spill."

"As part of this effort, we maintain oil absorbent booms at key locations and inspect them regularly. We also collect and analyze surface water samples weekly, sharing results with the DEQ. This is an ongoing effort, and we remain committed to following all guidance until remediation is complete," she said.

Kastrinsky, with DEQ, said surface water monitoring is expected to continue weekly for the "foreseeable future" with an environmental consultant inspecting an absorbent pad and boom on a regular basis.

"Staff in the Asheville Regional Office identified an exceedance of a surface water standard for a petroleum constituent, naphthalene, in an unnamed tributary of Jones Cove Branch on the hospital property," Kastrinsky said. "This surface water standard is designed to protect aquatic life and secondary recreation. No other constituents were detected above their applicable surface water standard."

