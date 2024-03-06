Western N.C. House GOP primary in Super Tuesday won by Edwards; Asheville area in district

One-term Congressman Chuck Edwards has easily fended off a Republican primary challenger who sought to position himself to Edwards' right, labeling himself the America First candidate and seeking to paint the incumbent as part of the political establishment.

Edwards, 63, a bootstrap-story McDonald's franchise owner and veteran state legislator with a coveted seat on the U.S. House Appropriations Committee, has beaten Clay County cowboy hat wearing mortgage broker and political newcomer Christian Reagan, 61, in the primary contest for the 11th District, according to the Associated Press. Results remain unofficial until votes are checked − or "canvassed" − by local officials on March 15.

At 9:30 p.m. with 62% of 2,659 precincts reporting Edwards had 56,919 votes or 69% to Reagan's 25,222 or 31%

"The people of North Carolina's 11th congressional district have spoken, and I am so incredibly honored," said Edwards in a video he recorded in Washington where he said he remained during the primary because of congressional voting.

Edwards said primaries can and should make people uncomfortable. "Because this is the process that we should use to determine who can best stand up to the tough tasks of fighting for our futures, our economic freedoms, liberties and protecting this remarkable land that we call America. And to defend us, unfortunately, too many times from our very own government, from the chaos in Washington and from the immoral forces and enemies of Democracy that are motivated now more than ever to destroy America as we know and as we love it."

Edwards will face Caleb Rudow, a Democratic state legislator from Asheville, in the Nov. 5 general election.

The 11th District, which was newly redrawn by the GOP-led state legislature, will include 15 and one-half counties, including Madison, Edwards' home county of Henderson and Buncombe whose seat is Asheville. The 11th is the most westerly of the state's 14 congressional districts. The majority of the state's districts, including the 11th, favor Republican candidates after the General Assembly's redrawing.

Republican 11th Congressional District candidate Christian Reagan of Clay County.

Edwards won every county March 5, including Reagan's home Clay County 59% to 41%. In Henderson where Edwards lives in the town of Flat Rock, he won 72% to 28%.

Edwards was a three-term state senator before coming to Congress. He did that, in part by defeating one-term Rep. Madison Cawthorn, a fellow Henderson County Republican, in the 2022 primary. Cawthorn was known for inflammatory statements and scandals, such as being stopped twice trying to get on a plane with a gun and being fined by the ethics committee.

Edwards has emphasized constituent service and legislation and worked to steer clear of missteps. In one instance that he failed Edwards mistakenly used a Trump-era photo of migrants massed at the border to criticize President Joe Biden. Last month Henderson Democrats filed a complaint saying Edwards misused a taxpayer funded mailing program. But on March 1 he was cleared by the bi-partisan Communications Standards Commission.

While the state was host of a Republican free-for-all, with four House primaries drawing 31 GOP candidates, the 11th was a tamer − and more lopsided affair.

Reagan relied on a name that one political expert said was the best in Republican politics, plastering it on road signs across WNC. But he failed to articulate a reason for primary voters to leave Edwards in favor a new candidate.

He received no outside financial help with Edwards outraising him by nearly 30 times.

Reagan's campaign did not turn negative, though he did go after Edwards on various occasions, calling him in their one debate in Clay County a member of the "elite." Edwards, who experienced poverty as a child before becoming an owner of multiple McDonald's franchises and a real estate investment business, took offense. Reagan withdrew the comment, though later said meant to say Edwards was a member of the political establishment.

