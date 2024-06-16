Western KY man dies after fleeing police checkpoint, losing control of vehicle

A Hopkinsville man who fled a police checkpoint was later found dead after his vehicle lost control and overturned on Saturday, authorities said.

Late Saturday evening around 11:20 p.m., Kentucky State Police troopers were conducting a traffic safety checkpoint on KY 115 in Oak Grove.

Roderick Crossley, 29, drove up to the checkpoint operating a 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, KSP said. When he was asked to provide his driver’s license license, Crossley accelerated and fled from the checkpoint at a high speed.

Troopers later found his vehicle wrecked in a field north of Interstate 24, according to KSP.

A preliminary investigation showed the vehicle lost control on KY 115 after traveling across the Interstate 24 overpass, ultimately leaving the west side of the roadway. The vehicle then overturned several times, and Crossley was ejected from the collision.

He was found dead at the scene by the Christian County Coroner. The investigation remains ongoing.