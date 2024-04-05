Western Kentucky braces for eclipse fun — and traffic. How many are expected to travel?

Tens of thousands of visitors are expected to descend on Western Kentucky for Monday’s total solar eclipse over the next few days, and more than 1 million people will pass through the state to reach viewing spots in Indiana, Ohio and Illinois.

Even for those not in the path of totality, April 8 should provide a good view of the celestial event across the Bluegrass State.

Here’s a look at how two Western Kentucky communities — Henderson and Paducah — are preparing for the influx of travelers, and what to expect if you plan to visit or be on the road during this historic event.

How are Henderson and Paducah preparing for the eclipse?

Henderson and Paducah stand out given they’re among the few Kentucky cities where observers will get to experience a total solar eclipse. Outside of Western Kentucky, the eclipse will be a partial one for observers.

“Needless to say, you can feel the excitement from our locals,” Abby Dixon, executive director of the Henderson Tourist Commission, told the Herald-Leader in an email March 22. “Many are planning to view the eclipse with family and friends that are visiting Henderson to experience it, and our local businesses are planning watch parties and fun events for the big day. We expect a minimum of an 80,000 influx of people in our area.”

For context, Henderson is a small city of about 27,000 residents. The community has been preparing for years leading up to the eclipse, Dixon said.

“We’ve been meeting regularly with local officials and safety-focused agencies for over two years to ensure a safe experience for both residents and visitors. We should expect a major influx in traffic, but I think our community would be proud to know how much attention to detail has gone into keeping everyone safe given the circumstances.”

The local thoroughbred racetrack Ellis Park is getting in on the fun, along with vineyard and wineries hosting watch parties. Henderson Brewing Co. even came up with its own unique beer for the event, Dixon said.

“They’ve brewed a specialty beer, a blonde stout to play off the perplexing light then dark of the eclipse, called 2:02 P.M., which is the time that total darkness will begin. We’ll experience about two and a half minutes of total darkness here in Henderson,” Dixon told the Herald-Leader in the email.

Like Henderson, Paducah is also buzzing ahead of next week’s solar eclipse.

“Preparations for the event are going well and the whole city is involved,” Liz Hammonds, director of marketing and communications for the Paducah Convention and Visitors Bureau, said when reached by email March 21.

“The governor has said he expects 150,000 visitors to West Kentucky. As this is Paducah’s second eclipse experience in 7 years, we are all set to welcome visitors to our Creative City. In 2017, our welcome center met visitors from 40 states and four countries in one day,” Hammonds wrote.

Paducah is hosting a two-day downtown street fair leading up to the event complete with live music, eclipse-themed food, shopping, science demonstrations and other festivities.

Other Paducah eclipse events include a watch party on the lawn of the National Quilt Museum and an eclipse-themed aviation meet at Barkley Regional Airport.

What are the latest travel expectations around the eclipse?

In a news release Wednesday, Kentucky’s Transportation Cabinet said the eclipse’s path of totality, in which viewers can see the moon completely cover the sun’s disk, will sweep through a dozen Kentucky counties.

That will draw at least 150,000 visitors to those locales, and more than 1 million people are expected to drive through parts of Kentucky to reach prime viewing spots in other states, the transportation cabinet projects.

All this means drivers should expect heavier traffic than usual, especially in Hickman, Carlisle, Ballard, McCracken, Livingston, Crittenden, Union and Henderson counties, KYTC’s release said.

We’re less than a week away from the solar eclipse!

Check out our video for travel tips on how to prep and what #TeamKentucky is doing to get ready! Read more about the eclipse here: https://t.co/DswDcteLCF#Eclipse2024 #KYEclipse2024 pic.twitter.com/qUgU9tqiJn — Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (@KYTC) April 4, 2024

The state is asking cross-country travelers, truckers, businesses and local residents to plan ahead and follow a few basic safety tips, including:

Plan your viewing experience in advance. Kentucky Tourism has recommendations, but a public park could work depending on what kind of experience you want. Find a site that’s easy to get to and has adequate parking and restroom facilities.

Be prepared. If you’re traveling to Western Kentucky to view the eclipse, expect delays, especially in small towns that aren’t necessarily built to accommodate a huge influx of traffic. Keep your vehicle’s gas tank or electric battery close to full and pack along essential food and drinks. Also, remember to bring your patience, too.

Practice safe driving habits. Wear your seatbelt, avoid using your phone and focus on the road. Don’t park along the shoulder of the roadway, given emergency vehicles need this to reach those in need. Consider the possibility you may need to change your route on the fly due to crashes or other issues. Detouring down narrow, country back roads can be a bad idea, however.

Arrive early, leave late. You stand a better chance of avoiding traffic headaches by timing your trip carefully. Leave so you can arrive before the rush and stay until it calms down.

Once you’re reached your destination, don’t forget to don your protective eclipse glasses or use a viewer to avoid damaging your sight.

Do you have a question about life in Kentucky for our service journalism team? Let us know. Send us an email at ask@herald-leader.com or reach out to us with the Know Your Kentucky form below.