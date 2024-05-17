Westerly woman found guilty of repeatedly punching a child, throwing another across a room

May 16—WESTERLY, R.I. — A 27-year-old local woman was found guilty last week in Rhode Island of assaulting two children, including one who she punched 10 times.

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced Thursday that on May 10, a Washington County Superior Court jury found Taurie Richardson guilty of two counts of second-degree child abuse.

She was released on personal recognizance pending a sentencing hearing scheduled for June 28.

On April 20, 2021, police said, Richardson arrived intoxicated at a Pond Street residence and began assaulting two children she knew. She threw one child across a room and punched another child approximately 10 times before also throwing that child across a room.

"Child abuse is a terrible crime that has no place in our communities, and we must hold accountable those who commit such crimes," said Westerly Police Chief Paul J. Gingerella. "I applaud the men and women of the Westerly Police Department and the Attorney General's office for bringing this defendant to justice."