Westchester SWAT team standoff ends Sunday night with man at Elmsford hotel

A standoff apparently ended around 9:10 p.m. Sunday between the Westchester County Police SWAT team and a man who had barricaded himself in a room at the Days Inn hotel in Elmsford.

The man had been in a second-floor room in the rear of the two-story hotel on Valley Avenue, parallel to the Saw Mill River Parkway and just south of Route 119. The SWAT team had been visible in the next room with heavy armor.

As of 8:45 p.m., police were calling by loudspeaker to the man to answer his cellphone or come out with his hands up. Police repeatedly referred to the man as Edgar Martinez.

"This is the county police," an officer said. "Edgar Martinez. We are not going anywhere. Come out with your hands up."

A heavily armored Westchester County Police vehicle in the parking lot of the Days Inn Motel in Elmsford April 14, 2024 where a man was barricaded in a room. The situation began at around 4:00 pm and ended after 9:00 pm.

Police were also directing a loud whistling noise at the man's room.

Heavily armed police stand on the second floor of the Days Inn Motel in Elmsford April 14, 2024 where a man was barricaded in a room. The situation began at around 4:00 pm and ended after 9:00 pm.

At around 9:10 p.m., police began to disperse and several police cars left the scene. An officer at the scene would not say whether the man had been apprehended.

Guests at the hotel said that the confrontation started around 4 p.m.

Guests had not been evacuated as of 8:30 p.m., but were being kept away from the area where the man was barricaded. Traffic on Route 119 was continuing as normal during the standoff, with no road closures.

A police officer waves motel residents away from the area at the Days Inn Motel in Elmsford April 14, 2024 where a man was barricaded in a room. The situation began at around 4:00 pm and ended after 9:00 pm.

The Elmsford Police Department was also at the scene.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Westchester SWAT team ends standoff Sunday with man at Elmsford hotel