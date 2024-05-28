Westchester DA, New Rochelle police holding gun buy back program on June 1

The Westchester District Attorney's office and New Rochelle police will hold a gun buy back in June to mark National Gun Violence Awareness Month.

The event will be held at Shiloh Baptist Church at 185 Lincoln Ave. in New Rochelle on Saturday, June 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said up to $250 pre-paid gift cards will be offered in exchange for surrendered firearms — with no I.D required and no questions asked.

“As we begin National Gun Violence Awareness Month, we are proud to partner with the New Rochelle Police Department on our continuing efforts to reduce gun-involved incidents, including gun suicides," Rocah said. "We hope the public takes advantage of this amnesty program to remove firearms from our communities and help prevent guns from ending up in the wrong hands.”

Rocah said guns must be unloaded and placed in a plastic bag, paper bag or box. If the guns arrive by car, the bag or box holding the firearms must be in the trunk.

Participants can receive gift cards of up to $250 for assault rifles, $200 for handguns, $100 for shotguns or rifles and $25 for non-working guns. There is no limit to the number of firearms that can be submitted, but 3D printed guns will not be accepted.

Rocah said payment is dependent on inspection and screening by officials. Licensed gun dealers and active or retired members of law enforcement are not eligible to participate.

For more information, visit the Westchester DA Office's website.

