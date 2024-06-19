Westchester County social worker dies from injuries after unprovoked attack

A Westchester County social worker who was viciously beaten after knocking on the wrong door last month has died from her injuries.

Maria Coto, 56, had been on life support following the attack in Peekskill.

“Maria was a dedicated employee of the Westchester County Department of Social Services, who was brutally attacked while selflessly performing her duties,” county executive George Latimer said Wednesday in a statement. “It is enraging that someone whose life was devoted to helping others was viciously taken from her friends and family.”

Haseem Jenkins, 31, was arrested and charged with the attack. Prior to Coto’s death, he faced one count of attempted murder and one count of first-degree assault.

Coto was making a home visit to an apartment in Peekskill on May 14 when she knocked on the wrong door, according to police.

Jenkins opened the door and immediately attacked Coto, punching her and kicking her with heavy boots, police said.

Coto attempted to flee into a neighbor’s apartment. Jenkins was yelling, “I’m going to kill you b—h” repeatedly, the neighbor told police.

Responding officers found Coto unconscious and suffering from serious head injuries. She was transported to Westchester Medical Center and remained there for a month.

After the attack, Westchester County officials announced expanded security options for social workers. Meanwhile, Jenkins is still awaiting his next court appearance.

“While we are committed to ensuring that justice is served in this case, at this moment, we wish to only focus on remembering Maria for her warmth, courage and commitment to doing good and helping people,” Latimer said Wednesday. “Today, we all mourn her loss and grieve alongside her friends and family.”