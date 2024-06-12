Westchester Bee-Line buses are free starting July 1 through Labor Day

New York's second-largest fleet of buses is offering free rides for the summer in Westchester County for the third consecutive year.

Starting July 1, you can hop on a Bee-Line bus without having to worry about paying. Regular fares will resume the Tuesday after Labor Day, September 3, 2024.

Bee-Line is the county bus system serving Westchester County. It's run by the county's Department of Public Works and Transit and has been on the road since 1978.

How Westchester's 'Free Bee' bus initiative came to be

The "Free Bee" initiative was put in place by Westchester County in 2022, after ridership decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic. After pools and beaches were re-opened to low attendance in the summer of 2021, it "made sense to us in 2022," Latimer said, so the county could "get more people back on the buses."

The inspiration for the program was also rooted in personal experience, Latimer said. Because his parents were blue collar workers, when he wasn't in school during the summer, Latimer had to get places on his own.

"If I wanted to do anything or go anywhere, I’d have to walk," Latimer said.

Providing bus rides at no cost helps Westchester encourage public transit use, reduce congestion as well as "lower our carbon footprint" — and ease the cost of transportation for families, deputy county executive Ken Jenkins said at a news conference June 4.

Mount Vernon resident Takisha Wilson is grateful for the initiative.

"I'm on a fixed income, and it was hard to afford a monthly pass for me and my son," Wilson said. "Now we will have the opportunity to go all over Westchester at no cost, be on time and go places that I never thought we could attend."

The Free Bee initiative was also in place during the 2023 holiday season.

How 'Free Bee' initiative is paid for

Latimer explained that although the county loses between five and six million dollars in fares during the summer, the initiative is funded through other revenue streams.

"It takes a certain amount of money to run the bus system," Latimer said during the press conference. "But we can cover it with other revenues, which continues to allow us to operate this system."

That revenue comes from various streams, including sales and property taxes, federal and state programs that reimburse a portion of the costs, among other sources, Latimer told reporters.

For more information about free summer fares or the Bee-Line bus system, visit westchestergov.com/beelinebus or call the Bee-Line Information Center at 914-813-7777, available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

