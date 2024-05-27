Westbrook honors men and women who died in combat with Memorial Day parade, ceremonies

May 27—Phil Spiller Jr. joked that it was a "beautiful Navy day" as it began to rain over Riverbank Park in Westbrook.

But the cold and constant drizzle did not stop hundreds from lining the city's Main Street for the annual Memorial Day parade and ceremonies.

On Monday, dozens of Memorial Day events were held around the state, including more than 20 in southern Maine.

The events were to honor the hundreds of thousands of men and women who have died in combat, including those from Maine.

In Westbrook, a large memorial greets those who enter Riverbank Park and reminds them of Westbrook's history of fallen soldiers. One plaque represents the roughly 1,900 Westbrook residents who fought in both world wars. More than 50 of them died in combat.

Many of Monday's events were led and organized by veterans.

Spiller, the master of ceremonies for Westbrook's post-parade gathering, is a Navy veteran.

Several members of Westbrook's two American Legion posts spoke during the ceremonies. And veteran couple Susan and Nelson Graham led Monday morning's parade as co-grand marshals.

The Grahams met while stationed at Fort Monroe in Virginia in the 1960s. They have lived in Westbrook for decades and volunteered as EMTs at Westbrook Rescue.

Commander Dennis Marrotte from the Stephen W. Manchester Post 62 of the American Legion recalled various men who died in combat or shortly after returning home, including a Westbrook sergeant who died in Iraq.

"It really hits home how long a history Westbrook has, serving this country," said Marrotte.

Spiller recalled when a list of Westbrook's fallen was read during a local church service the Sunday before Memorial Day.

"Today, on Memorial Day, we continue this heritage," Spiller said during the ceremony.

The ceremony speakers shared a prayer for those who have died in combat. They recited the Pledge of Allegiance and played Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the USA." They read out loud 'In Flanders Fields,' a poem that Lieutenant-Colonel John McRae wrote during World War I.

"They gave their tomorrow for us today," said Chaplain Phil LeClerc from Post 62. "This really is a special day that we could never forget."

After the parade ended, as some left Main Street and others migrated toward Riverbank Park, Ron Cote and Tom Haskell looked over the Westbrook Veterans' Brick Memorial.

Cote and Haskell are both from Westbrook, and both are veterans. Cote served in the Navy and Haskell in the U.S. Air Force.

They said they know many who have served, including some who have died and others still living.

Cote's father has a brick at the memorial. His name and years of service are engraved on it.

"When me and my buddy Tom were young boys, this (parade) was a big deal," said Cote. "I'm glad it's still going, to keep their memories alive."

