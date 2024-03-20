The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office is on the scene of a fiery, two-vehicle crash blocking all lanes of westbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway.

The ramps onto the highway at Winton Road and Hamilton Avenue also are both shut down until further notice, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Other motorists reported this as a wrong-way crash around 1:18 a.m. Wednesday, a dispatch supervisor tells FOX19 NOW.

Springfield Township fire officials confirm one person was taken to a hospital. They declined to elaborate on that person’s injuries.

Springfield Township police remain on the scene investigating.

Springfield Township Administrator Chris Gilbert confirms this is a fatal crash.

He said around 6 a.m. that one lane should be opening soon. The Ohio Department of Transportation is assisting with the crash cleanup.

“They are working to remove some debris and fluid from the road. There is a lot of fluid on the road from the vehicles,” he said.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided this report

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Westbound Ronald Reagan Highway closed for fatal crash