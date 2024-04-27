All but one westbound lane blocked for semi-truck fire on I-90 in Snoqualmie

All but one westbound lane of Interstate 90 are blocked in Snoqualmie for a fully engulfed semi-truck fire, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The closure is near State Route 18 at milepost 28.

Fire crews are responding to the blaze, and there is no estimated time of reopening.

By 7:30 p.m., the backup was five miles long.

BY 8:08 p.m., WSDOT opened one lane to traffic, with vehicles able to get by in the far left lane.

The driver of the semi-truck was able to safely exit their truck.

This is a semi truck fire, generating a large smoke column. The driver was able to exit the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/OHq4fcaDMR — Eastside Fire & Rescue (@EastsideFire) April 27, 2024

Drivers should expect long delays in the area or seek alternate routes.