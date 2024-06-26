Westbound I-96 closed at Eagle following fatal crash involving 4 vehicles

EAGLE — Westbound Interstate 96 was closed at South Grange Road on Wednesday afternoon because of a fatal crash involving two semi trucks and two passenger cars.

Michigan State Police said one person was confirmed dead and an unspecified number of other victims were taken to a hospital.

UPDATE: Traffic crash involving two semi-trucks and two passenger cars resulting in a fatality. Westbound I-96 at Grange Rd will be closed for sometime as the crash is investigated and the area cleared up. Traffic is being pushed off to Grange Rd. pic.twitter.com/3nI3jzW2mI — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) June 26, 2024

The crash happened as traffic was slowing for a construction zone, Michigan State Police Lt. Rene Gonzalez said in a video message on X. The at-fault driver was "not paying attention and rear-ended another vehicle, he said.

"This was a tragic crash that didn't have to happen," he said.

Traffic was being diverted from the freeway at Grange Road, although Gonzalez suggested drivers consider getting off at M-100 north of Grand Ledge because traffic was backed up.

The westbound lanes were expected to be closed for a long time, he said.

