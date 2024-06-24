Westbound I-265 near Preston Highway reopens following double-fatal accident

Westbound Interstate 265 near Preston Highway has reopened following a car accident that killed two people overnight.

Louisville Metro Police received a call of a motor vehicle collision around 3:40 a.m. on the Gene Snyder Freeway just past the Preston Highway exit ramps.

According to the LMPD press release, a pickup truck was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes and struck a second pickup truck head on. The accident caused the vehicles to catch fire. Both drivers were killed as a result of the collision.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

