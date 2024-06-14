West New York man, 27, charged with sex crimes against 15-year-old girl

A 27-year-old man from West New York, N.J. is charged with sex crimes involving a 15-year-old New Jersey girl that “occurred on multiple occasions” between May 22 and May 31.

Hudson County Prosecutors on Friday said Christian Felipe was arrested in his home Wednesday. He allegedly met with his unidentified victim in a West New York park before she was assaulted.

Charges against Felipe include second-degree sexual assault and third-degree child endangerment.

In late April, a 24-year-old North Bergen, N.J. man was arrested after he assaulted a 13-year-old girl he earlier met in a West New York park, according to Patch.

The names of the park or parks where the men met their teenage accusers is unclear. There’s no indication the cases are related.