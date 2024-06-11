West Virginia, Virginia, join 23-state challenge on Biden administration plan for stoves, ovens

Jun. 11—charleston — The attorneys general of West Virginia and Virginia have joined a 23-state coalition in challenging the Biden administration's strict new energy-efficiency standards for stoves and ovens.

The Department of Energy rule will increase the costs for kitchen appliances and was proposed through a little-used procedure known as a "direct final rule," whereby a federal agency skips the normal process of allowing interested parties such as the 23 states to submit comments before finalizing a rule, according to West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

The letter from the 23-state coalition calls on the Department of Energy to give the states and consumers an opportunity to critique the rule before it takes effect.

"Again, this administration is showing its lack of empathy and lack of consideration for the average consumer, who undoubtedly will be most affected by appliance price hikes due to the new regulations," Morrisey said. "The unelected bureaucrats in the Department of Energy are trying to get in your kitchens and over regulate them to advance Biden's radical green new deal."

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares also has signed on to the 23 state challenge.

The new energy-efficiency standards for stoves and ovens follow similarly strict new regulations on household refrigerators and freezers.

The Department of Energy says the new rules are necessary to fight climate change.

According to the DOE's website, the efficiency standards for residential cooking products — which include electric and gas cooktop and oven ranges as well as stand-alone electric and gas cooktops and ovens — align with September 2023 recommendations from a diverse set of stakeholders, including manufacturers, the manufacturing trade association, energy, environmental, and consumer advocacy groups ad utility companies. The DOE says it expects the standards to decrease harmful carbon dioxide emissions by nearly 4 million metric tons cumulatively over 30 years — an amount roughly equivalent to the combined annual emissions associated with the energy use of 500,000 households.

In addition to West Virginia and Virginia, the 23-state coalition includes Nebraska, which led the comment letter, along with Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee and Texas.

