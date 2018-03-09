West Virginia teachers end strike victorious, may serve as model

Rachel Maddow reports on the teachers of West Virginia ending their record-setting strike after winning the raise they were demanding, and points out that West Virginia isn't the only state with teachers who are overdue raises.

