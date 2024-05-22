West Virginia State Police to hold Targeted Traffic Enforcement Initiative for Memorial Day travel

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A Targeted Traffic Enforcement Initiative will be held on the West Virginia Turnpike by members of the West Virginia State Police for Memorial Day travel.

The initiative will take place from May 21, 2024 through May 28, 2024 and will help ensure the safety of those who are traveling on and around Memorial Day.

Members of the West Virginia State Police advised travelers to be careful when traveling on the West Virginia Turnpike and when they are at the toll plazas due to the amount of traffic that is expected to be on the road for holiday travel.

Troopers with the West Virginia State Police will be out between the 9 and 96 mile markers on the West Virginia Turnpike. The Troopers’ patrols will include Speed Patrols, Click It or Ticket, DUI Patrols, Distracted Driving, and other traffic and criminal laws in West Virginia. They will also be involved in the Combined Accident Reduction Effort, making sure that the public is safe, and investigating any accidents that may occur.

Those on the roads are reminded to stay off of the phone when driving, follow posted speed limits, do not drink and drive, keep an eye out for any roadwork, and move over if a Trooper is conducting a traffic stop or if a Courtesy Patrol Member is helping someone.

