West Virginia power outage map: Severe storms leave over 100,000 customers without power

Severe thunderstorms brought high winds, downed trees and power outages to West Virginia Tuesday, prompting Gov. Jim Justice to declare a state of emergency for a few impacted counties.

Gov. Justice's state of emergency covers Fayette, Kanawha, Lincoln and Nicholas Counties and, according to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, all Fayette County, Kanawha County and Lincoln County public schools are closed on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service also issued tornado warnings for multiple counties across the state Tuesday, and while the threat for winds and tornadoes has diminished Wednesday morning, a flood watch remains in effect into late Wednesday morning for a majority of the state, according the NWS office in Charleston.

"A cold front pressing through the area today will promote lowering temperatures, with showers filling back in later this afternoon. While the heaviest of rain has pressed to the east, remain vigilant of high water issues ongoing from creeks and rivers flowing out of their banks," the NWS said on social media Wednesday morning.

West Virginia power outage map

According to the USA TODAY power outage tracker, there are over 104,000 reported outages across the state as of 8:56 a.m. ET Wednesday.

Kanawha County has over 45,000 reported outages, Fayette County has over 10,000 reported outages and Nicholas County has over 8,000 reported outages. Cabell County also has over 8,000 reported outages.

