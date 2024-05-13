West Virginia man charged with federal crimes against child in TN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A federal grand jury in Jackson, Tennessee returned an indictment charging a West Virginia man with federal child exploitation offenses, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Philip Stephen Plyler, 41, of Fairmont, West Virginia is charged on a two-count indictment with transporting a minor in interstate commerce with intent that the minor engage in illegal sexual activity, and with traveling in interstate commerce with the motivating purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with the minor.

If convicted of both charges, Plyler is facing a sentence of up to life in prison, reports say.

The case is being investigated by the FBI Memphis Child Exploitation Task Force and the Milan Tennessee Police Department.

