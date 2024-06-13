West Virginia man charged for 2nd bank robbery in Washington

A man is facing more charges after police say he robbed two banks in Washington County in early June.

Washington Financial Bank on East Wiley Avenue was robbed on June 3. The First National Bank along Washington Road in North Strabane Township was also robbed two days later.

Court documents allege Brandon Scerri, of Wellsburg, West Virginia, was involved in both robberies.

>> West Virginia man, woman charged after Washington bank robbery

Scerri allegedly handed a threatening note to the bank teller at Washington Financial Bank and was handed cash. Court documents say he never showed a weapon, even though the note said he had one, the complaint said.

The complaint stated that Scerri got away with $155.

Police were able to identify Scerri because an officer recognized him from an encounter last year.

Two days later, Scerri robbed the First National Bank in a similar manner, court documents said. Kayla Pruett, also of Wellsburg, waited in the car during the robbery, which investigators learned had a stolen plate on it.

Scerri and Pruett are both charged with robbery. At this time, they have not been arrested.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Some Moon Township neighbors concerned over large church festival planned for this summer Supreme Court upholds access to widely used abortion pill Sen. John Fetterman ‘at fault’ for weekend car crash, police report says VIDEO: 1 person in custody after suspicious fire at old Hooters restaurant in Wilkins Township DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts