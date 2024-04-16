West Virginia deputy injured during arrest, will be off duty for extended period

A deputy with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Department will be off duty for an extended period after suffering a broken leg while attempting to arrest a Martinsburg woman last week, according to the sheriff's department.

The suspect's "body came down" on Deputy Eric Milburn's left leg, according to a department news release. Milburn was taken to Berkeley Medical Center.

Chief Eric Burnett said Monday morning that Milburn's leg is broken.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. Thursday when deputies went to Nadenbousch Lane for a civil complaint.

Before this call, a 35-year-old woman at that address had contacted law enforcement more than five times during the prior week and reported false emergencies, the release states. Those calls led to "police responses for unfounded complaints."

When Deputy Jessica Baldridge tried to arrest the woman Thursday for falsely reporting an emergency, the woman resisted by "pulling away, striking, and kicking deputies," the release states. She also bit both Milburn and Baldridge, police allege.

"Baldridge used a drive stun technique with her taser in an attempt to gain control" of the woman, but the woman continued to fight and tried to disarm Baldridge, the release states.

The woman was handcuffed and taken to a patrol vehicle, though she continued to resist. At Eastern Regional Jail, she resisted being escorted inside and deputies had to carry her into the jail, the release states.

