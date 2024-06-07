West Valley strip mall engulfed in flames, firefighter injured

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this article as more information becomes available.

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4) — One firefighter was injured as crews work to extinguish a fire at a West Valley strip mall near 4615 S 4000 W, according to a West Valley City Fire Department.

Officials say the fire originated in El Pollo Royo restaurant and has been difficult to extinguish as the roof is sagging. They anticipate it will be another hour before the fire is extinguished. Officials say they were called around 6 p.m. and the first crew arrived within four minutes.

West Valley City Fire officials say they have three alarms at the scene, with crews rotating quickly due to the heat and a rehabilitation area set up to cool them off.

One firefighter was injured and transported to the hospital in good condition, however, the specifics of the injury is unknown at this time.

Every business in the strip mall was affected by the fire, according to officials, with approximately ten businesses evacuated and power and gas turned off for the entire building. They say at least two businesses are a total loss due to water damage.

The cause of the fire will be investigated once it is safe to enter the building. There is no further information at this time.

